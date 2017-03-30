DHAKA, March 30 As many as eight militants blew
themselves up with a grenade north of the Bangladeshi capital
rather than surrender, police said on Thursday, the latest clash
in the South Asian country that has seen a rise in Islamist
violence.
Police urged the militants, holed up in their hideout in
Nasirpur, northeast of the capital Dhaka, to give themselves up
on Wednesday, but instead they detonated the grenade.
"Up to eight militants, including a female, were killed,"
Monirul Islam, the chief of police counter terrorism and
transnational crime, told reporters.
On Monday, Bangladesh army commandos killed four Islamist
militants in the northeastern city of Sylhet during a raid on a
building where they were holed up.
On Saturday, six people, including two police, were killed
and more than 40 wounded in two bomb blasts near the militant
hideout in the Sylhet building.
Islamic State claimed responsibility "for a bombing on
Bangladeshi forces in Sylhet", the SITE monitoring service said,
citing a report on the militant group's news agency Amaq that
appeared to refer to that incident.
Islamic State and al Qaeda have made competing claims over
killings of foreigners, liberals and members of religious
minorities in Bangladesh, a mostly Muslim country of 160 million
people.
The government has consistently ruled out the presence of
such groups, blaming domestic militants instead.
