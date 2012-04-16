Italy says 2,500 boat migrants rescued at sea in three days
ROME, Feb 23 Almost 2,500 boat migrants were rescued in the past three days, the Italian Coast Guard said on Thursday, as this year's arrivals already far outpace the record-setting 2016.
DHAKA, April 16 Bangladesh's railway minister resigned on Monday over allegations of bribery, a move seen as part of a campaign launched by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to clean up the administration ahead of elections next year.
Suranjit Sengupta announced his resignation to allow an investigation into allegations that he had taken bribes in return for jobs at the railways ministry.
"I have taken this decision in the interest of democracy and to allow an unhindered investigation," he told a news conference.
Hasina has sought to answer criticism that she has been soft on members of her administration facing accusations of abuse of power, by launching a crackdown ahead of parliament elections in 2013.
Hasina had appointed Sengupta, a veteran lawyer, as railways minister with a mandate to clean up the corruption-ridden and loss-making department. (Reporting by Anis Ahmed; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)
SEATTLE, Feb 23 Boeing Co's commercial airplanes division is "not competitive" under current U.S. tax rules and the company is using its access to the Trump administration to press for changes, Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith said on Thursday.
Feb 23 United Technologies Corp's Carrier unit expanded a recall of some air conditioners and heat pumps as their power cord plugs can overheat, posing a fire risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday.