DHAKA, Sept 21 Bangladesh's state-run Pragati Industries Limited (PIL) has started selling Mitsubishi Pajeros, the latest of many Japanese and Indian car brands it assembles, PIL's managing director Mohammed Ali Chowdhury said.

PIL plans to assemble 300 such jeeps annually from next year, with a target to sell 200 in the fiscal year to June 2012.

"PIL has received a buy order for 100 Pajero sport jeeps and already assembled 30, of which 15 have been sold," Chowdhury told Reuters.

It will sell jeeps to government organisations while Rangs Ltd handles marketing and sales in the private sector, said Chowdhury.

In July 2010 PIL signed a five-year deal with Japan's Mitsubishi Motors Corporation for Pajeros, with Rangs appointed as sole distributor.

"There is a good market and opportunity for this product and we are happy to get the facility," said Monju Rani Saha, the head of operations at Rangs Ltd.

"As per the deal MMC will supply all parts, components and raw materials for the jeeps and also train Bangladeshi technicians and other manpower," Chowdhury said.

The production cost of a Pajero sport jeep is 6.4 million taka ($85,333) and the sale price has been fixed at 6.9 million taka ($92,000). But the buyer will get a 1 percent discount with full payment in advance.

Chowdhury said that PIL made a net profit of 315 million taka ($4.2 million) in the fiscal year to end-June, 24 percent up from the previous year. ($1=75.00 taka) (Editing by Anis Ahmed and Greg Mahlich)

