April 10 Bangladesh's broad money supply in February rose 15.85 percent 6,623.11 billion taka ($85 billion) from a year earlier, marginally up from 6,537.65 billion taka a month ago, the central bank said on Thursday. Below is table of broad money supply. Feb. 2014 Jan. 2014 Feb. 2013 (bln taka) (bln taka) (bln taka) Broad money supply 6,623.11 6,537.65 5,716.82 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Anand Basu)