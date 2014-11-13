BRIEF-Bank of Kaohsiung completes new share issuance for T$1.8 bln
* Says it completed issuing 180 million new shares at T$10 per share with amount of T$1.8 billion
Nov 13 Bangladesh's broad money supply in September rose 15.7 percent to 7,250.03 billion taka ($93.67 billion) from a year earlier, and up nearly 1.7 percent from the previous month, the central bank said on Thursday. Below is the table of broad money supply: Sept. 2014 Aug. 2014 Sept. 2013 (bln taka) (bln taka) (bln taka) Broad money supply 7,250.03 7,130.86 6,267.24 ($1 = 77.40 taka) (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Approves issuance of fixed-rate non-convertible bonds with duration of up to 5 years and expected to be issued in amount up to 350 million euros ($377.34 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9276 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Publity acquires 'Marktkarree' shopping center in Langenfeld Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)