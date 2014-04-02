BRIEF-Fong Chien Construction says no dividend for 2016
March 20 Fong Chien Construction Co Ltd : * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/8hnX6D Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
April 2 Bangladesh's broad money supply in January rose 16.23 percent to 6,537.65 billion taka ($84 billion) from a year earlier, but slightly down from 6,539.79 billion taka a month ago, the central bank said. Below is table of broad money supply. Jan. 2014 Dec. 2013 Jan. 2013 (bln taka) (bln taka) (bln taka) Broad money supply 6,537.65 6,539.79 5,624.76 ($1 = 77.67 taka) (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Anand Basu)
March 20 Fong Chien Construction Co Ltd : * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/8hnX6D Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
By Sandhya Sampath March 20 Indonesian and Philippine shares fell on Monday as investors chose to book profit after recent gains, while Malaysia hit its highest in nearly 22 months on the back of gains in telecom stocks. The Jakarta Composite Index closed 0.1 percent lower following last week's record-setting spree with consumer and energy stocks leading the decline. "I think it's just a bit of profit-taking," said Harry Su, an analyst with Bahana Securities in Indone
March 20 Huaan Securities Co Ltd : * Says it will scrap plan to sell Anhui brokerage unit Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/YFwYDr Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)