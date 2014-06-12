June 12 Bangladesh's broad money supply in April rose 15.12 percent to 6,735.72 billion taka ($86.77 billion) from a year earlier, up from 6,677.09 billion taka from a month ago, the central bank said on Thursday. Below is table of broad money supply. Period April 2014 March 2014 April 2013 (bln taka) (bln taka) (bln taka) Broad money supply 6,735.72 6,677.09 5,851.17 ($1 = 77.63 taka) (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Anand Basu)