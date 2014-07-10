July 10 Bangladesh's broad money supply in May rose 15.25 percent to 6,821.60 billion taka ($87.90 billion) from a year earlier, up nearly 86 billion taka from a month ago, the central bank said on Thursday. Below is table of broad money supply. Period May 2014 April 2014 May 2013 (bln taka) (bln taka) (bln taka) Broad money supply 6,821.60 6,735.72 5,791.08 ($1=77.60 taka) (Reporting by Ruma Paul in DHAKA; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)