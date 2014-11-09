DHAKA Nov 9 Bangladesh Petroleum Corp (BPC) has
offered 170,000 barrels for Nov. 27-29 loading from Chittagong
for the second time after receiving low bids in its earlier
offer, a BPC official said on Sunday.
The new tender will close on Nov. 17, with bids to stay
valid until Nov. 17.
The tender, opened on Oct. 21, was cancelled after the BPC
received the best bid of discount of $3.33 a barrel to Singapore
quotes from MRI trading, the lowest rate for the light
distillate in the country in several years amid a supply glut in
Asia.
In August, Bangladesh Petroleum sold a same-size cargo to
Vitol Asia at a premium of $1.32 a barrel to Singapore quotes,
the highest since March 2013.
Apart from exports, the state-owned company sells naphtha
domestically to privately-owned Super Petrochemical.
($1 = 77.40 Taka)
(Reporting by Ruma Paul)