DHAKA Feb 8 Bangladesh Petroleum Corp (BPC) will sell 170,000 barrels of naphtha to Japanese trading firm Itochu at a discount of $1.19 to Singapore quotes, the lowest price since November 2014.

Itochu quoted the best price among seven firms competing in the tender for the cargo, lifting over Feb. 21-23 on a free-on-board (FOB) basis from Chittagong, said a company official after the tender was opened on Monday. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Mark Potter)