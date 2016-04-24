DHAKA, April 24 Bangladesh Petroleum Corp (BPC) has issued an international tender to sell 170,000 barrels of naphtha for May 26-28 loading from Chittagong, a company official said on Sunday.

The tender will close on May 10, with validity up to May 17.

The tender comes at a time when Asia's naphtha crack recovered from a five-week low to reach a three-session high of $70.95 a tonne on Friday, with demand from South Korea seen.

In February, state-owned BPC sold a cargo of the same size to Japanese trading firm Itochu at a discount of $1.19 to Singapore quotes, the lowest price since November 2014.

Bangladesh's sole Eastern Refinery, which has a capacity of 33,000 barrels per day, produces 1.26 million barrels of naphtha a year. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Robert Birsel)