DHAKA, April 10 Bangladesh Petroleum Corp (BPC) has floated an international tender to sell 170,000 barrels of naphtha for May 11-13 loading from Chittagong, according to the tender document.

The tender will close on April 24 with validity up to May 2.

In February, state-owned BPC sold a cargo of the same size to oil trading giant Vitol at a discount of 17 cents to Singapore quotes.

Bangladesh's sole Eastern Refinery, which has a capacity of 33,000 barrels per day, produces 1.26 million barrels of naphtha a year.

BPC imports 600,000 tonnes of Murban crude from Abu Dhabi National Oil Co and another 600,000 tonnes of Arab Light from Saudi Aramco annually for the refinery.

(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair)