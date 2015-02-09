(Adds prices)
DHAKA Feb 9 Bangladesh Petroleum Corp (BPC) has
issued an international tender to sell 170,000 barrels of
naphtha for March 11-13 loading from Chittagong, a company
official said on Monday.
The tender will close on Feb. 18, with validity up to Feb.
26.
The offer came as the Asian naphtha crack rebounded from a
one-week low on Monday to reach a four session high of $99.33 a
tonne as prompt supplies stayed tight following strong demand
from North Asia last week.
Last year, state-owned BPC sold a cargo of the same size to
Socar Trading at premiums of $3.29 a barrel to Singapore quotes
for Nov. 27-29 loading, the lowest price in many years.
Apart from exporting, BPC sells naphtha domestically to
privately-owned Super Petrochemical.
BPC is buying 700,000 tonnes of Murban crude from Abu Dhabi
National Oil Co and another 600,000 tonnes of Arab Light from
Saudi Aramco this year for its sole Eastern Refinery in
Chittagong.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by David Clarke)