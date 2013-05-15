BRIEF-Wells Fargo commits $60 bln to create at least 250,000 African American homeowners by 2027
* Announced $60 billion lending commitment to create at least 250,000 african american homeowners by 2027 Further company coverage:
May 15 A major U.S. retail trade group on Wednesday spoke out against a Bangladesh fire and building safety accord agreed to by mostly European companies, saying that signing on would expose American companies to a legally questionable binding arbitration provision.
"While the proposal put forth by the labor unions addresses a number of shared concerns, the accord veers away from commonsense solutions and seeks to advance a narrow agenda driven by special interests," Matthew Shay, chief executive of the National Retail Federation, said in a statement.
Wednesday is the deadline for retailers to decide whether to join the consortium, led by labor groups such as Europe's IndustriALL, which said at least 24 garment and retail brands sourcing from Bangladesh had signed up so far. The world's two biggest fashion retailers, Spain's Inditex, owner of the Zara clothing chain, and Stockholm-based H&M have backed the accord.
Gap Inc said it would not join the European pact without changes to the way conflicts are resolved in the courts, while Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it did not plan to sign on because it believes that its own inspection plans will get faster results.
SHANGHAI, Feb 28 Shares of Chinese express delivery firm SF Holding shot up 10 percent on Tuesday, after it announced strong profit growth and completed a backdoor listing last week, ranking owner Wang Wei fourth among the country's richest individuals.
AVALON, Feb 28 The overall reliability of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 fighter jets is being pulled down by initial versions of the aircraft which do not perform as well as more recently delivered jets, the Pentagon's head of the F-35 programme said on Tuesday.