DHAKA May 19 Bangladesh has struck its first
oil, in two gas fields in the northeastern Sylhet region, the
chairman of the state-run Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation
(Petrobangla) said on Sunday.
"This is first time that we have found economically viable
oil resources, estimated at about 153 million barrels, in the
two gas fields, 280 km (175 miles) from the capital," Mohammad
Hussain Monsur told reporters, adding that production could
begin within a year.
"Today is a very significant day for Bangladesh," he said.
Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company
Limited (BAPEX), the exploration arm of Petrobangla, confirmed
the oil find and BAPEX's managing director, Mortuza Ahmed
Faruque, said the oil found was light, low sulphur quality.
Monsur also said exploration drilling will now be undertaken
to see if other gas fields in the country hold similar or larger
oil reserves.
BAPEX conducted 3D seismic surveys in those fields having
190 square kilometers areas each recently to delineate the
energy resources there for future exploration as no
comprehensive surveys were conducted there before.
