* Tender includes gasoil, jet fuel and fuel oil cargoes * Unipec offers best price for gasoil and jet fuel cargoes * Vitol leads fuel oil offers * BPC moving away from direct deals with suppliers (Adds detail, BPC comments with price levels and table) By Roslan Khasawneh SINGAPORE, Nov 14 China International United Petroleum & Chemicals Co (Unipec) and Vitol submitted the most competitive offers for Bangladesh Petroleum Corp's (BPC) tender to import oil products in the first half of 2017, an offer document seen by Reuters shows. State-owned BPC issued the tender in October, split into three categories, seeking to import 965,000 tonnes of gasoil with a maximum 0.05 percent sulphur content, 90,000 tonnes of jet fuel and 120,000 tonnes of high-sulphur fuel oil. Unipec, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp , submitted the most competitive offers to supply all of the gasoil and jet fuel, undercutting the next best offers by about $3.3 million, according to a document summarising the offers received by BPC. "For the A category deal, Unipec had made the lowest offer for gasoil and jet fuel at $2.16 and $2.76 a barrel respectively. And for the B deal, Unipec made the lowest offer $2.08 and $2.76 a barrel. Those prices are premiums over Middle East quotes," said a BPC official who declined to be identified because he is not permitted to speak to the media. Vitol, the world's largest oil trading house, offered to supply the fuel oil for nearly $250,000 less than its closest competitor, the document shows. "Vitol came up with the lowest offer of a premium of $15.80 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes," the official said. The delivery of the cargoes would be in phases between January and June. Despite submitting the cheapest offers, Unipec and Vitol have not yet been selected as the official suppliers because BPC is still reviewing offers. "After verification, we will send the best offers to the cabinet purchase committee to get approval, the BPC official said, adding that it would be a month before the tender is awarded. BPC's request for quotations closed on Oct. 31, but offers are considered valid until Jan. 13. BPC has sought to move away from direct deals with suppliers of fuel products as part of efforts to buy at cheaper rates through international tenders. SUMMARY OF BEST OFFERS Category Product Quantity Offer level Seller A Gasoil 3,655,000 barrels $2.16/bbl Unipec Jet fuel 400,000 barrels $2.76/bbl Unipec B Gasoil 3,543,000 barrels $2.08/bbl Unipec Jet fuel 320,000 barrels $2.76/bbl Unipec C High sulphur fuel oil 120,000 metric tonnes $15.80/tonne Vitol (Additional reporting by Ruma Paul in DHAKA; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and David Goodman)