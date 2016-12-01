DHAKA Dec 1 China's Unipec and Vitol have secured a tender to supply oil products to Bangladesh after submitting the most competitive prices.

State-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corp (BPC) issued the tender in October, split into three categories, seeking to import 965,000 tonnes of gasoil with a maximum 0.05 percent sulphur content, 90,000 tonnes of jet fuel and 120,000 tonnes of high-sulphur fuel oil.

"Unipec and Vitol won the tender as they came up with the most competitive offers," Mozammel Haq, a BPC director, told Reuters, adding Unipec will supply all of the gasoil and jet fuel and Vitol the fuel oil.

Unipec, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, quoted the lowest offers to sell gasoil at $2.16 and $2.08 a barrel and jet fuel at $2.76 a barrel. Those prices are premiums over Middle East quotes.

Vitol, the world's largest oil trading house, offered to supply fuel oil by submitting the lowest offer of a premium of $15.80 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes.

