DHAKA, Sept 18 Bangladesh on Sunday raised all
fuel prices by up to 19 percent, a senior energy official said.
"The state-run oil importing and distributing firm was
incurring huge losses and ...the government has to take this
decision," said Afrazur Rahman, the spokesman of the ministry of
power, energy and mineral resources.
He told Reuters the move would be effective midnight Sunday.
He said the price of kerosene and diesel was raised to 51
taka from 46, petroleum to 81 taka from 76 and octane to 84 taka
from 79. Furnace oil was increased to 50 taka from 42.
Bangladesh last increased oil prices around the end of last
year.
($1= 75.10 taka)
(Reporting by Serajul Quadir; Editing by Anis Ahmed and
David Hulmes)