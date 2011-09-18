DHAKA, Sept 18 Bangladesh on Sunday raised all fuel prices by up to 19 percent, a senior energy official said.

"The state-run oil importing and distributing firm was incurring huge losses and ...the government has to take this decision," said Afrazur Rahman, the spokesman of the ministry of power, energy and mineral resources.

He told Reuters the move would be effective midnight Sunday.

He said the price of kerosene and diesel was raised to 51 taka from 46, petroleum to 81 taka from 76 and octane to 84 taka from 79. Furnace oil was increased to 50 taka from 42.

Bangladesh last increased oil prices around the end of last year.

($1= 75.10 taka)

