DHAKA Oct 5 A state-run Bangladeshi firm and two Korean companies signed a deal on Wednesday to produce 225 megawatts of electricity by the end of 2013, a senior official said.

The deal was signed between South Korea's Hyundai Engineering Co. and Daewoo International Corp. and Bangladesh's Ashuganj Power Station Co. a state-owned power generating firm.

"The investment in the project will be around $175 million of which nearly 80 percent will be financed by the Standard Chartered Bank," said Mohammad Saiful Islam, a director of state-run Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB).

Asuganj Power Station Company is a concern of the BPDB.

Islam told Reuters that the power plant would be fueled by natural gas and would be build in Ashuganj, 90 kilometers (56 miles) north-east of the capital Dhaka.

Only about one-third of Bangladeshi citizens have access to electricity, officials said.

Bangladesh produces about 4,200 megawatts of electricity, leaving a 1,500 MW gap between supply and demand, energy officials say. (Reporting By Serajul Quadir; Editing by Anis Ahmed)