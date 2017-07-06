* Bangladesh pushing to ship in more LNG
* Will likely dent its appetite for fuel oil, diesel
* First LNG import terminal due online next May
By Jessica Jaganathan and Ruma Paul
SINGAPORE/DHAKA, July 6 Bangladesh's plan to
start importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) next year will
likely dampen its demand for oil used in power generation,
government and industry sources said.
The South Asian nation typically ships in around 2.5 million
tonnes of fuel oil and 3.2 million tonnes of diesel annually,
making it one of the top 10 such importers in the region.
But its push towards cleaner gas is likely to displace some
of that appetite for oil, with the country's first floating LNG
import terminal due to begin accepting cargoes in May next year.
"LNG is considered to be an environmentally friendly source
of energy and its cost is cheaper than fuel oil," said Nasrul
Hamid, Bangladesh junior energy minister.
He added that the country would gradually shift to greener,
cheaper sources of energy for electricity generation and in
industry.
State-run Petrobangla has signed preliminary deals for two
more LNG terminals and a memorandum of understanding with Swiss
commodity merchant AOT Energy for help lining up supplies. It
has also said that it is in talks with top LNG producer Qatar.
Of the total 13.3 gigawatts of installed electricity
capacity in Bangladesh, about 63 percent is from gas-fired
plants, 22 percent from plants powered by fuel oil and 8 percent
from diesel, said Senthil Kumaran, senior oil analyst at energy
consultancy FGE.
That translates to consumption of 12,000 to 14,000
barrels-per-day (bpd) of high sulphur fuel oil for power
generation and 10,000 to 12,000 bpd of diesel, he added.
While it was not clear how much of the country's import
demand for oil products would be displaced by LNG, it would
probably start to happen in 2019, said FGE and an official with
state-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corp.
"At the end of this year, we will get a full picture of our
imports of oil products for the next year," said the official,
who declined to be identified as he was not authorised to speak
with media.
LNG is currently about 15 to 20 percent cheaper than fuel
oil, said Kazi Mohammad Anwarul Azim, manager of Petrobangla's
LNG unit.
Bangladesh's imports of LNG are expected to reach 5 million
tonnes in 2020, said FGE's Kumaran.
Still, with not many dual-feed power plants in the country
and new oil-fired power plants installed over the last few
years, Bangladesh will continue to import fuel oil to run those
plants, he said.
