By Serajul Quadir
| DHAKA, April 7
DHAKA, April 7 A Bangladeshi company has
suspended work on a planned Chinese-backed coal-fired power
plant after four demonstrators opposing its construction were
killed earlier this week, a senior company official said on
Thursday.
Villagers for and against the power plant clashed on Monday
before riot police fired their weapons after coming under
attack. Three protesters died that day and a fourth died later
in the hospital.
S Alam Group, a Bangladeshi conglomerate responsible for
building construction at the site, has halted the work because
of safety concerns, said the official.
"The development work is suspended for now and hopefully the
situation will be improved soon to start our work again," he
said, asking not to be named because he was not authorised to
speak to the media.
The $2.4-billion, 1,320-megawatt project in the coastal
district of Chittagong would help Bangladesh end electricity
shortages. The plant, located 265 km (165 miles) southeast of
the capital Dhaka, is a major source of foreign investment into
Bangladesh, and one of a series of plans Beijing is pushing to
cultivate closer ties with Dhaka.
China's SEPCOIII Electric Power Construction Corp, which
signed a deal to build the plant with S Alam on Monday, wants
the government to intervene to end the violence before it
restarts work, the S Alam official said.
"They wanted to know how many days will it take to settle
the issue and how it will be solved," he said.
A leading protester told Reuters on Thursday that he had
given the government a deadline of Friday to cancel the plant or
opponents would continue their demonstrations.
"If necessary, the people will sacrifice their lives to save
their forefathers home and land," Liakot Ali said.
The protesters say villagers around the project will lose
their homes and it will disturb the graveyards of relatives as
well as cause environmental damage.
The plant aims to produce electricity by 2019 but it might
miss the target, Ajharul Islam, chief engineer of the state-run
Bangladesh Power Development Board in Chittagong said.
S Alam project coordinator Bahadur Alam said 360 acres (146
hectares) of land has been purchased for the project. He said
the site lies in an isolated area and accused protest leaders of
provoking neighbouring communities after their demand for money
was rejected.
Liakot Ali denied demanding any money from S Alam.
Bangladesh's government would provide assistance in moving
the site of the plant if asked, Nasrul Hamid, a junior minister
for power, energy and mineral resources, said Thursday.
Electricity "is a top priority sector," he said.
(Reporting by Serajul Quadir; additional reporting by
Nazimuddin Shyamol from Chittagong; Editing by Tommy Wilkes and
Christian Schmollinger)