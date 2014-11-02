DHAKA Nov 2 Lights came back on in most of
Bangladesh on Sunday after a near 24-hour blackout that brought
much of the country to a standstill.
"The production of electricity is hovering around 5,000
megawatts, meaning now we are able to feed almost all the
demand," said Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, an adviser to Prime
Minister Sheikh Hasina, responsible for power, energy and
mineral resources.
"The relay system failed due to massive disruption and that
caused a country-wide blackout," he said.
The outage on Saturday forced hospitals and garment
factories to rely on back-up generators and even plunged the
prime minister's official residence into
darkness.
Tawfiq said a committee had been formed to look into the
incident and was asked to submit a report along with
recommendations on how to prevent any future outages by Tuesday.
Electricity imports from India had resumed, he added.
Tawfiq said it was to early to assess the impact of the
blackout on the economy.
(Reporting By Serajul Quadir; Editing by Kim Coghill)