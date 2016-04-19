DHAKA, April 19 Eastern Refinery Ltd (ERL),
which supplies around 40 percent of Bangladesh's fuel needs,
said it plans to more than triple its oil-processing capacity
with a 3.5 million tonne-a-year unit to help meet rising
domestic demand.
The new unit at Patenga refinery in Chittagong will cost
$1.7 billion, Nasrul Hamid Khan, Bangladesh's junior minister
for power, energy and mineral resources, said on Tuesday.
The expansion will be mainly financed by ERL, according to a
senior official of the ministry.
ERL, a subsidiary of state-run Bangladesh Petroleum
Corporation (BPC), signed a deal on Tuesday with Engineers India
Ltd, which will provide management consultant services for the
expansion project.
The government will decide on the project developer through
a tender.
ERL, Bangladesh's sole refiner, currently processes 1.3
million tonnes of crude oil annually.
(Reporting By Serajul Quadir and Nazimuddin Shyamol from
Chittagong; Editing by Ryan Woo)