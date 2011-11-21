(Releads with Saudi Aramco denial)

DHAKA Nov 21 The head of state-run Saudi Aramco denied it was considering construction of an oil refinery in Bangladesh after a senior Dhaka energy official said on Monday the proposal had been raised last week.

"This is not true. There is no discussion at all about refineries in Bangladesh," Khalid al-Falih, Aramco's chief executive officier, told reporters in Riyadh.

Earlier the Bangladesh energy official had said the proposal to build the refinery at an estimated cost of $2.5 billion was made when a Saudi Aramco delegation visited Dhaka last week and met officials at the ministry of power and energy.

"The ministry will examine the proposal and take a decision as soon as possible," the official told Reuters, requesting anonymity.

When told of the Aramco CEO's denial, the same official stood by his earlier remarks and said a junior energy minister had asked the ministry to proceed with an examination of the plan.

Aramco supplies crude oil to Bangladesh regularly, the official said.

Bangladesh's state-run Eastern Refinery Limited in Chittagong port city has a capacity to refine 1.4 million tonnes of crude a year.

Bangladesh will double its oil imports to nearly 6.5 million tonnes in the fiscal year ending June 2012 to run oil-fired power generating plants and meet increased demand from manufacturers.

The demand for fuel oil in Bangladesh increases annually by more than 6 percent a year, officials said. (Reporting by Serajul Quadir; additional reporting by Reem Shamseddine in Riyadh; editing by Anthony Barker)