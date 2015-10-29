DHAKA Oct 29 The World Bank on Thursday urged
impoverished Bangladesh to push ahead with financial reforms to
ensure faster economic growth.
Bangladesh's exports in the year ended in June rose 3.35
percent from a year earlier, but that was the slowest growth
since 2002 and pivotal garment sales missed their target.
Kyle Peters, World Bank senior vice president, operations,
nevertheless congratulated the country for lifting more than 16
million people out of poverty in the last decade.
"Bangladesh will need sustained reform efforts for further
advancement and we are committed to work together with the
government to help the country grow faster and bring prosperity
to all citizens," he said as he wound up a three-day visit on
Thursday.
Promised reforms areas include tax collection, foreign
exchange liberalisation and legislation to curb money
laundering.
Peters met senior government officials including Finance
Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith and central bank governor Atiur
Rahman.
The World Bank has been the country's largest development
partner in terms of volume of financing. The International
Development Association, the World Bank's fund for the poorest
countries, currently supports 36 projects, with a total
commitment of over $8.3 billion.
(Reporting by Serajul Quadir; Editing by Nick Macfie)