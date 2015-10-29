DHAKA Oct 29 The World Bank on Thursday urged impoverished Bangladesh to push ahead with financial reforms to ensure faster economic growth.

Bangladesh's exports in the year ended in June rose 3.35 percent from a year earlier, but that was the slowest growth since 2002 and pivotal garment sales missed their target.

Kyle Peters, World Bank senior vice president, operations, nevertheless congratulated the country for lifting more than 16 million people out of poverty in the last decade.

"Bangladesh will need sustained reform efforts for further advancement and we are committed to work together with the government to help the country grow faster and bring prosperity to all citizens," he said as he wound up a three-day visit on Thursday.

Promised reforms areas include tax collection, foreign exchange liberalisation and legislation to curb money laundering.

Peters met senior government officials including Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith and central bank governor Atiur Rahman.

The World Bank has been the country's largest development partner in terms of volume of financing. The International Development Association, the World Bank's fund for the poorest countries, currently supports 36 projects, with a total commitment of over $8.3 billion. (Reporting by Serajul Quadir; Editing by Nick Macfie)