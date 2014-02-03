Porsche SE expects higher 2017 profit as VW pushes revamp
STUTTGART, Germany, March 21 Porsche SE , the main shareholder of Volkswagen, expects a jump in profits this year as VW pushes steps to overcome its diesel emissions crisis.
DHAKA Feb 3 The amount of money sent home by Bangladeshis working overseas dropped 5.8 percent to $1.25 billion in January from a year earlier, the central bank said on Monday, slipping for the sixth straight month.
Millions of expatriate Bangladeshis remitted $8 billion from July to January, the first seven months of the current financial year, down nearly 9 percent from the same period in the previous year.
Officials say remittances have dropped over the last few months because the number of Bangladeshis going to work in the Middle East has declined.
Strong remittances in recent years have helped build foreign exchange reserves to more than $18 billion.
Bangladesh received $14.46 billion in remittances in the 2012/13 fiscal year, up 12.6 percent from a year earlier.
Remittances from about 9 million citizens abroad are critical for the impoverished nation and are a key source of foreign exchange alongside garments, which account for 80 percent of total export earnings of about $27 billion a year.
The pace of economic growth in Bangladesh is expected to slow to less than 6 percent this financial year, largely because of political turmoil. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Robert Birsel)
STUTTGART, Germany, March 21 Porsche SE , the main shareholder of Volkswagen, expects a jump in profits this year as VW pushes steps to overcome its diesel emissions crisis.
MUNICH, March 21 BMW aims to achieve record sales volume, revenues and earnings this year by ramping up production of highly profitable sports utility vehicles to help fund investments to overhaul its production system for fully electric cars.
MUNICH, March 21 German car manufacturer BMW , which owns the Mini brand, said the importance of Britain as a manufacturing location hinged on how successfully it negotiates its exit from the European Union.