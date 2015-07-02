DHAKA, July 2 Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves hit a record $25.01 billion at the end of June, the central bank said on Thursday, thanks to steady exports and remittances.

The slower pace of imports growth on the back of a fall in global commodities prices also helped to raise reserves about 17 percent higher than the same period of last year. The reserves were enough to cover seven months of imports.

Exports from July to May, the first 11 months of the 2014-15 financial year, rose 2.8 percent to $28.14 billion from a year earlier, led by strong garment sales even though the pivotal industry has seen a string of fatal factory accidents.

Bangladesh received $13.87 billion in remittances from citizens working overseas in July-May, up 7.2 percent from a year earlier.

Garment exports and remittances from Bangladeshis working overseas, two mainstay revenue generators for the country of 160 million people, have helped foreign exchange reserves grow steadily in recent years. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)