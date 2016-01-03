DHAKA Jan 3 Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves hit a record $27.49 billion at the end of December, the central bank said on Sunday, fuelled by steady exports and remittances.

The slower pace of import growth, on the back of a fall in global commodities prices, also helped to boost reserves about 23 percent over the corresponding period of last year. The reserves are sufficient for seven months of imports. (Reporting by Ruma Paul)