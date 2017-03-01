UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DHAKA, March 1 Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves hit a record $32.56 billion at the end of February, the central bank said on Wednesday, up nearly $840 million on the previous month.
The reserves are sufficient to cover about nine months' worth of imports and are $4.5 billion higher than a year ago.
Steady garment exports and remittances from Bangladeshis working overseas, the key drivers of the country's more than $200 billion economy, have helped build reserves in recent years. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Nick Macfie)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources