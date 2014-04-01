UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DHAKA, April 1 Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves stood at an all-time high of $19.31 billion at the end of March, $160 million more than the earlier record set in February, and more than 38 percent higher than a year earlier, the central bank said on Tuesday.
The higher reserves, which stem from a widening current-account surplus, are enough to cover more than six months of imports.
At the end of March 2013, reserves totalled $13.97 billion.
Rising exports and slowing imports have helped build reserves despite a drop in inward remittances due to fewer Bangladeshis going abroad to work.
In the first eight months of the financial year beginning July 1, exports totalled $19.83 billion, up nearly 14 percent from the same period a year ago, boosted by stronger garment sales.
However, the $22 billion garment industry, which supplies many Western brands such as Wal-Mart WMT.N, Tesco TSCO.L and H&M HMb.ST, has been under the spotlight after a string of fatal factory accidents, including the collapse of a building housing factories in April that killed more than 1,130 people.
In the first three quarters of the financial year, the central bank purchased nearly $3.8 billion from local commercial banks to stem the rise of the domestic currency. In the previous financial year, it bought $4 billion.
Economic growth is expected to slow below 6 percent in the financial year ending in June, after the country was gripped by political turmoil in the months leading up to an election in January. In 2012/13, the economy grew 6 percent.
($1 = 77.65 taka) (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources