May 14 North American retailers may join
together on their own Bangladesh safety agreement, an
alternative to a legally-binding accord that mainly European
retailers have signed onto, according to a person with knowledge
of the discussions.
The National Retail Federation, one of the largest U.S.
retail trade associations, is set to speak on Tuesday afternoon
with other trade associations and its member companies about a
possible accord among North American retailers, according to the
person.
The trade associations collaborating on a possible North
American plan include the National Retail Federation (NRF),
Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA), American Apparel &
Footwear Association (AAFA), United States Association of
Importers of Textiles and Apparel (USA-ITA), Retail Council of
Canada and Canadian Apparel Federation, according to people
familiar with the talks.
Macy's Inc, the largest U.S. department store
operator, said it was working with the North American Bangladesh
Worker Safety Working Group, the collaboration that includes
NRF, RILA and others.