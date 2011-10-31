DHAKA Oct 31 Russia's Gazprom , the
world's largest natural gas company, on Monday proposed
exploring for gas in Bangladesh's onshore fields to cushion an
energy crisis that has slowed the country's economic growth, a
senior government official said.
A Gazprom delegation is visiting Bangladesh to conclude
negotiations with the government for exploration of oil and gas.
"The firm will invest around $200 million to explore at
least 10 wells to increase gas production to meet rising
demand," said the government's energy secretary, Mohamad
Mejbahuddin.
He told Reuters that the firm had assured the Bangladesh
government that it would finish its drilling activities by the
middle of 2013.
Gazprom also agreed to pay 5 percent as a performance
guarantee of the total cost.
Bangladesh's state energy firm Petrobangla has a plan to
increase natural gas production to 2.2 billion cubic feet per
day. At present it produces around 2 billion cubic feet of gas
per day against demand of more than 2.5 billion.
Gazprom would become the first foreign company to partner
with Petrobangla in oil and gas exploration without a
production-sharing contract if its proposal is accepted by the
government.
