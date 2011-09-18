DHAKA, Sept 18 Australian oil and energy firm
Santos will begin drilling in the coastal waters off
Bangladesh this week to explore hydrocarbon, a significant
development in the sector, a senior official said on Sunday.
"We have agreed to allow the firm to sell its product from
the new offshore structures directly to private buyers at market
price," said Mohammad Hussain Monsur, chairman of the state-run
Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation, or Petrobangla.
He told Reuters that Santos would drill in block 16 in the
Bay of Bengal, Chittagong.
John Chambers, president of Santos in Bangladesh, told
Reuters it would invest $126 million for a three-well programme.
"The mobilisation of this drilling rig is a major milestone
for Santos in Bangladesh," Chambers said.
He added the drilling is targeting new reservoirs identified
following 3D seismic studies during 2010.
Santos first came to Bangladesh in 2007 when it acquired
interests in block 16 (Sangu) and block 16 (Exploration) from
Cairn Energy , then the operator.
Today, the participants in block 16 (Sangu) are Santos with
75 percent and U.S.-based Halliburton on 25 percent
while Santos has all of block 16 (Exploration).
Santos has received expressions of interest from large
privately owned industries in Chittagong that are willing to buy
gas from its offshore fields in Bangladesh at market price,
including fertiliser factories and power plants.
The country requires new energy sources. Petrobangla
forecasts the country's gas reserves will run out by 2015 at the
current consumption rate.
