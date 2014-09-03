Sept 3 Tea prices in Bangladesh declined at the weekly auction on Tuesday as the volumes offered were the highest for the season so far, although strong demand for quality leaf capped the fall. Bangladeshi tea fetched an average of 184.13 taka ($2.40) per kg at the auction, against 188.71 taka at the previous sale, an official at National Brokers Ltd said. About 2.5 million kg was offered at the auction centre in Chittagong, with 26 percent remaining unsold. At the previous auction, around 2.21 million kg was offered, of which 22 percent went unsold. The latest offering was the largest of the season so far, but strong demand from local buyers for quality tea limited the fall, the official said. Bangladesh's tea production in 2013 rose 1.6 percent from a year earlier to a record 63.5 million kg due to favourable weather, but was still short of the domestic consumption of about 65 million kg. In April this year, Bangladesh trebled regulatory duty to 15 percent on imports of tea to discourage overseas buying amid a drop in local prices due to ample supplies. Bangladesh has moved from being a net exporter of tea to a net importer due to rising consumption. Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 158-163 Medium Brokens 170-178 Small Brokens 177-188 Plain Brokens 115-130 FANNINGS Best Fannings 188-193 Good Fannings 182-187 Medium Fannings 170-186 Plain Fannings 120-130 DUST Pekoe Dust 165-185 Red Dust 168-222 Dust 170-228 Churamoni Dust 175-260 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)