Nov 26 Tea prices in Bangladesh edged up at the weekly auction on Tuesday, marking the third straight week of gains, due to a drop in supply amid good demand for the winter season. Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 183.35 taka ($2.36) per kg compared with 182.74 taka at the previous sale, said an executive with National Brokers Ltd. About 2.47 million kg was offered at the auction centre in Chittagong, of which 14 percent went unsold. In the previous auction, nearly 2.65 million kg was offered, with nearly 22 percent remaining unsold. There was strong demand as buyers wanted to stock up for the winter season amid lower supplies at the auction, helping build up prices, the executive said. Typically demand for tea rises in Bangladesh during the winter. Tea production in Bangladesh rose 1.6 percent in 2013 to a record 63.5 million kg due to favourable weather, but was still short of the domestic consumption of about 65 million kg. The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net importer of tea due to rising consumption. In April this year, Bangladesh increased customs duty to 15 percent from 5 percent to discourage imports amid a drop in local prices due to ample supplies. Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens not quoted Medium Brokens 173-180 Small Brokens 180-188 Plain Brokens 95-115 FANNINGS Best Fannings 186-193 Good Fannings 183-185 Medium Fannings 175-180 Plain Fannings 90-130 DUST Pekoe Dust not quoted Red Dust 170-240 Dust 175-207 Churamoni Dust 170-253 ($1 = 77.60 Bangladesh taka) (Reporting by Ruma Paul in DHAKA; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)