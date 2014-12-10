Dec 10 Tea prices in Bangladesh rose for the fifth straight week at the weekly auction Wednesday on strong winter demand amid lower supplies. Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 190.50 taka ($2.4) per kg compared with 186.52 taka at the previous sale, said an executive with National Brokers Ltd. About 2.42 million kg were offered at the auction centre in Chittagong, of which 15 percent went unsold. In the previous auction, nearly 2.52 million kg were offered, with nearly 15 percent remaining unsold. There was strong demand as local buyers wanted to stock up for the winter season, helping prices to perk up, the executive said. Typically, demand for tea rises in Bangladesh during the winter. Tea production in Bangladesh rose 1.6 percent in 2013 to a record 63.5 million kg due to favourable weather, but was still short of the domestic consumption of about 65 million kg. The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net importer of tea due to rising consumption. In April this year, Bangladesh increased customs duty to 15 percent from 5 percent to discourage imports amid a drop in local prices due to ample supplies. Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens not quoted Medium Brokens 182-186 Small Brokens 188-195 Plain Brokens 100-130 FANNINGS Best Fannings 193-198 Good Fannings 187-192 Medium Fannings 182-186 Plain Fannings 100-140 DUST Pekoe Dust not quoted Red Dust 175-242 Dust 180-219 Churamoni Dust 175-255 ($1 = 77.80 Bangladesh taka) (Reporting by Ruma Paul in DHAKA; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)