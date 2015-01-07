Jan 7 Tea prices in Bangladesh rose at the weekly auction on Tuesday due to a drop in supply amid renewed political unrest. Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 192.89 taka ($2.40) per kg, compared with 191.02 taka at the previous sale, said an executive with National Brokers Ltd. About 2 million kg was offered at the sole auction centre in Chittagong, of which 22 percent went unsold. In the previous auction, nearly 2.3 million kg was offered, with nearly 17 percent remaining unsold. The volume of tea was thinner this week compared with the previous week as political violence and transport blockades partly disrupted supplies, the executive said. The demand for quality tea was strong, he added. Typically, demand for tea rises in Bangladesh during the winter season. Tea production in Bangladesh rose 1.6 percent in 2013 to a record 63.5 million kg thanks to favourable weather but was still short of the domestic consumption of about 65 million kg. The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net importer of tea because of rising consumption. In April 2014, Bangladesh increased customs duty to 15 percent from 5 percent to discourage imports amid a drop in local prices due to ample supplies. Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens not quoted Medium Brokens 180-185 Small Brokens 190-197 Plain Brokens 135-155 FANNINGS Best Fannings 196-200 Good Fannings 190-195 Medium Fannings 180-185 Plain Fannings 140-160 DUST Pekoe Dust not quoted Red Dust 175-248 Dust 180-215 Churamoni Dust 180-248 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)