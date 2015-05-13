May 13 Tea prices in Bangladesh rose for a
second straight week at Tuesday's weekly auction as fresh leaf
arrived at the beginning of the new marketing season, brokers
said.
Tea prices dropped sharply in the last marketing season on
tepid demand from local buyers because of the damage to business
sentiment caused by the renewed political unrest early this year
that left more than 120 people dead and disrupted supplies.
Buyers were active as the political violence eased and fresh
leaf arrived, said an executive with National Brokers Ltd.
Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 210.88 taka ($2.6) per kg
at the auction on Tuesday, the second of the new marketing
season, compared with 206.06 taka at the previous sale, he said.
About 845,750 kg was offered at the sole auction centre in
Chittagong, of which nearly 3 percent remained unsold. In the
previous auction, about 5 percent of 922,500 kg was unsold.
Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are
in Bangladesh taka per kg.
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens 207-215
Medium Brokens 205-212
Small Brokens 190-200
Plain Brokens 165-175
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 207-213
Good Fannings 202-205
Medium Fannings 195-200
Plain Fannings 175-185
DUST
Pekoe Dust not quoted
Red Dust 190-249
Dust 195-245
Churamoni Dust 215-290
(Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)