May 13 Tea prices in Bangladesh rose for a second straight week at Tuesday's weekly auction as fresh leaf arrived at the beginning of the new marketing season, brokers said. Tea prices dropped sharply in the last marketing season on tepid demand from local buyers because of the damage to business sentiment caused by the renewed political unrest early this year that left more than 120 people dead and disrupted supplies. Buyers were active as the political violence eased and fresh leaf arrived, said an executive with National Brokers Ltd. Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 210.88 taka ($2.6) per kg at the auction on Tuesday, the second of the new marketing season, compared with 206.06 taka at the previous sale, he said. About 845,750 kg was offered at the sole auction centre in Chittagong, of which nearly 3 percent remained unsold. In the previous auction, about 5 percent of 922,500 kg was unsold. Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 207-215 Medium Brokens 205-212 Small Brokens 190-200 Plain Brokens 165-175 FANNINGS Best Fannings 207-213 Good Fannings 202-205 Medium Fannings 195-200 Plain Fannings 175-185 DUST Pekoe Dust not quoted Red Dust 190-249 Dust 195-245 Churamoni Dust 215-290