June 24 Tea prices in Bangladesh fell for the fourth straight week at a weekly auction on Tuesday due to low demand from local buyers in the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, brokers said. Tea prices dropped sharply in the last marketing season on poor demand from local buyers because of the damage to business sentiment caused by renewed political unrest early this year that left more than 120 people dead and disrupted supplies. Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 196.04 taka ($2.5) per kg at the auction on Tuesday, the eighth of the new marketing season, compared with 196.52 taka at the previous sale, said an executive with National Brokers Ltd. "Prices dropped again this week as demand is not good during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan," the official said. Consumption of tea is typically low during Ramadan, which started earlier this month. Around 1.23 million kg was offered at the sole auction centre in Chittagong, of which nearly 7 percent was unsold. In the previous auction, about 11 percent of the 1.23 million kg offered was unsold. The national budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year unveiled early this month raised regulatory duty on tea imports by 5 percent to discourage overseas buying. The country, however, has moved from being a net exporter to a net importer of tea because of rising consumption. Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in Bangladesh taka per kg): BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 185-195 Medium Brokens 187-195 Small Brokens 188-196 Plain Brokens 170-175 FANNINGS Best Fannings 192-196 Good Fannings 188-191 Medium Fannings 181-186 Plain Fannings 165-175 DUST Pekoe Dust not quoted Red Dust 185-230 Dust 190-240 Churamoni Dust 215-256 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)