July 7 Tea prices in Bangladesh rose for a second straight week at the weekly auction on Tuesday, on strong demand from local buyers despite a higher volume on offer, brokers said. Tea prices dropped sharply in the last marketing season on poor demand from local buyers because of damage to business sentiment caused by renewed political unrest early this year that left more than 120 people dead and disrupted supplies. Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 199.33 taka ($2.5) per kg at the auction, the 10th of the new marketing season, compared with 198.06 taka at the previous sale, an executive with National Brokers said. "There was strong demand and buyers were ready to pay a premium," he said, adding the volume was higher than last week. Nearly 1.24 million kg was offered at the sole auction centre in Chittagong, of which nearly 6 percent was unsold. In the previous auction, about 4 percent of the 1.23 million kg offered was unsold. The national budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year unveiled early this month raised regulatory duty on tea imports by 5 percent to discourage overseas buying. The country, however, has moved from being a net exporter to a net importer of tea because of rising consumption. Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in Bangladesh taka per kg): BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 188-195 Medium Brokens 195-198 Small Brokens 195-198 Plain Brokens 173-178 FANNINGS Best Fannings 195-198 Good Fannings 192-194 Medium Fannings 185-190 Plain Fannings 173-178 DUST Pekoe Dust not quoted Red Dust 185-229 Dust 190-233 Churamoni Dust 215-249 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka, editing by David Evans)