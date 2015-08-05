Aug 5 Tea prices in Bangladesh fell for a third straight session at the weekly auction on Tuesday as volumes offered were the highest for the season so far, but demand for quality leaf limited the slide. Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 194.35 taka ($2.5) per kg at the auction, the thirteenth of the current marketing season, down from 198.80 taka at the previous sale last week, an executive with National Brokers said. Demand was strong for quality tea that capped the fall in prices, although the latest offering was the largest of the season so far, the executive said. More than 1.78 million kg was offered at the sole auction centre in Chittagong, of which 6 percent was unsold. In the previous auction, about 2 percent of the 1.7 million kg offered went unsold. The national budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year that started in July raised the regulatory duty on tea imports by 5 percent to discourage overseas buying. Tea prices fell sharply in the last marketing season on poor demand from local buyers because of the damage to business sentiment caused by renewed political unrest early this year that left more than 120 people dead and disrupted supplies. The country, however, has moved from being a net exporter to a net importer of tea because of rising consumption. Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in Bangladesh taka per kg): BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 188-193 Medium Brokens 192-195 Small Brokens 193-197 Plain Brokens 175-180 FANNINGS Best Fannings 195-198 Good Fannings 192-194 Medium Fannings 188-191 Plain Fannings 177-182 DUST Pekoe Dust not quoted Red Dust 172-212 Dust 172-219 Churamoni Dust 172-244 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)