Aug 19 Tea prices in Bangladesh fell for a fifth straight session at the weekly auction on Tuesday as volumes offered were the highest for the season so far. Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 190.29 taka ($2.5) per kg at the 15th auction of the current marketing season, down from 192.10 taka at the previous sale last week, an executive with National Brokers said. The latest offering was the largest of the season so far that had a negative impact on prices, the executive said. About 2 million kg was offered at the sole auction centre in Chittagong, of which 15 percent was unsold. In the previous auction, about 6 percent of the 1.8 million kg offered went unsold. The national budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year that started in July raised the regulatory duty on tea imports by 5 percent to discourage overseas buying. Tea prices fell sharply in the last marketing season on poor demand from local buyers because of the damage to business sentiment caused by renewed political unrest early this year that left more than 120 people dead and disrupted supplies. The country, however, has moved from being a net exporter to a net importer of tea because of rising consumption. Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in Bangladesh taka per kg): BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 185-187 Medium Brokens 186-189 Small Brokens 187-190 Plain Brokens 170-178 FANNINGS Best Fannings 191-194 Good Fannings 187-191 Medium Fannings 184-186 Plain Fannings 172-178 DUST Pekoe Dust not quoted Red Dust 171-209 Dust 170-212 Churamoni Dust 175-218 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Anand Basu)