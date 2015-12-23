DHAKA, Dec 23 Tea prices in Bangladesh edged higher at the weekly auction on Tuesday amid strong demand for quality grade despite higher supplies. Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 191.54 taka ($2.44) per kg at the 32nd auction of the current marketing season, compared with 191.17 taka in the previous sale, an executive with National Brokers said. About 2.03 million kg were offered at the sole auction centre in Chittagong, of which 15.53 percent went unsold. In the previous auction, about 11.48 percent of the 2.01 million kg offered was unsold. There was strong demand from local buyers for quality tea, the executive said. The national budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year that started in July raised the regulatory duty on tea imports by 5 percent to discourage overseas buying. Tea prices fell sharply in the last marketing season on poor demand from local buyers, as business sentiment was hit by renewed political unrest early this year that left more than 120 people dead and disrupted supplies. The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net importer of tea due to rising consumption. Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in Bangladesh taka per kg): BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 182-187 Medium Brokens 186-192 Small Brokens 190-195 Plain Brokens 150-170 FANNINGS Best Fannings 196-200 Good Fannings 193-195 Medium Fannings 188-191 Plain Fannings 150-170 DUST Pekoe Dust 182-195 Red Dust 185-218 Dust 185-224 Churamoni Dust 185-220 ($1 = 77.7300 taka) (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)