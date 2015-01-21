Jan 21 Tea prices in Bangladesh dropped for a
second straight week at a weekly auction on Tuesday as renewed
political unrest disrupted supplies and hit usually higher
winter demand from local buyers.
Bangladesh has been racked by political unrest since
anti-government protests turned violent on Jan. 5 on the first
anniversary of a disputed election.
Tea volumes were down this week on tepid local demand as
political violence and transport blockades disrupted supplies,
an executive with National Brokers Ltd said.
Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 185.27 taka ($2.40) per
kg, compared with 188.88 taka at the previous sale, he said.
About 1.89 million kg was offered at the sole auction centre
in Chittagong, of which 32 percent remained unsold. In the
previous auction, about 1.9 million kg was offered, with nearly
30 percent remaining unsold.
At least 30 people have been killed and 20 injured in the
latest violence, mostly in arson-attacks.
Tea production in Bangladesh rose 1.6 percent in 2013 to a
record 63.5 million kg due to favourable weather but was still
short of the domestic consumption of about 65 million kg.
The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net
importer of tea because of rising consumption.
In April 2014, Bangladesh increased customs duty to 15
percent from 5 percent to discourage imports amid a drop in
local prices due to ample supplies.
Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are
in Bangladesh taka per kg.
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens not quoted
Medium Brokens 175-180
Small Brokens 185-192
Plain Brokens 125-145
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 198-203
Good Fannings 190-197
Medium Fannings 175-180
Plain Fannings 125-140
DUST
Pekoe Dust not quoted
Red Dust 170-246
Dust 175-237
Churamoni Dust 180-251
(Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Anand Basu)