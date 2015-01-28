Jan 28 Tea prices in Bangladesh rose at a weekly
auction on Tuesday, ending two weeks of falls, due to a drop in
volumes as renewed political unrest disrupted supplies.
Bangladesh has been racked by political violence since
anti-government protests turned violent on Jan. 5, the first
anniversary of a disputed election.
At least 38 people have died and scores have been injured,
most of them in firebomb attacks, amid a violent nationwide
transport blockade by the main opposition party.
Tea volumes are down this week as political violence and
transport blockades have disrupted supplies, an executive with
National Brokers Ltd said.
Typically, demand for tea rises in Bangladesh during the
winter season.
Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 190.61 taka ($2.40) per
kg, compared with 185.27 taka at the previous sale, he said.
About 1.76 million kg was offered at the sole auction centre
in Chittagong, of which 24 percent remained unsold. In the
previous auction, about 1.9 million kg was offered, with nearly
32 percent remaining unsold.
Tea production in Bangladesh rose 1.6 percent in 2013 to a
record 63.5 million kg due to favourable weather but was still
short of the domestic consumption of about 65 million kg.
The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net
importer of tea because of rising consumption.
In April 2014, Bangladesh increased customs duty to 15
percent from 5 percent to discourage imports amid a drop in
local prices due to ample supplies.
Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are
in Bangladesh taka per kg.
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens not quoted
Medium Brokens 175-185
Small Brokens 190-200
Plain Brokens 120-140
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 200-205
Good Fannings 195-200
Medium Fannings 180-195
Plain Fannings 120-130
DUST
Pekoe Dust not quoted
Red Dust 170-250
Dust 175-231
Churamoni Dust 180-260
