Feb 4 Tea prices in Bangladesh declined at a
weekly auction on Tuesday, ending a brief rise in the previous
session, due to tepid demand from local buyers amid renewed
political unrest that disrupted supplies.
Bangladesh has been racked by political violence since
anti-government protests turned violent on Jan. 5, the first
anniversary of a disputed election.
More than 50 people have died and hundreds have been
injured, most of them in firebomb attacks on vehicles, amid a
violent nationwide transport blockade by the main opposition
party.
Demand was less from local buyers as political violence and
uncertainties hurt business sentiments while tea volumes were
also down this week as transport blockades disrupted supplies,
an executive with National Brokers Ltd said.
Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 187.97 taka ($2.40) per
kg, compared with 190.61 taka at the previous sale, he said.
About 1.73 million kg was offered at the sole auction centre
in Chittagong, of which 37 percent remained unsold. In the
previous auction, about 1.76 million kg was offered, with nearly
24 percent remaining unsold.
Tea production in Bangladesh rose 1.6 percent in 2013 to a
record 63.5 million kg due to favourable weather but was still
short of the domestic consumption of about 65 million kg.
The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net
importer of tea because of rising consumption.
In April 2014, Bangladesh increased customs duty to 15
percent from 5 percent to discourage imports amid a drop in
local prices due to ample supplies.
Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are
in Bangladesh taka per kg.
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens not quoted
Medium Brokens 166-180
Small Brokens 185-195
Plain Brokens 110-120
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 195-200
Good Fannings 188-195
Medium Fannings 172-185
Plain Fannings 110-120
DUST
Pekoe Dust not quoted
Red Dust 165-255
Dust 170-233
Churamoni Dust 180-260
(Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Sunil Nair)