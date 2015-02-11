Feb 11 Tea prices in Bangladesh declined for the second straight week at a weekly auction on Tuesday due to sluggish local demand amid political unrest that disrupted supplies. Bangladesh has been racked by political violence since anti-government protests turned violent last month over a disputed election a year ago. More than 80 people have died and hundreds have been injured, most of them in firebomb attacks on vehicles, amid a violent nationwide transport blockade by the main opposition party aimed at toppling the government. Demand from local buyers was tepid as political violence and uncertainties hurt business sentiment while tea volumes were also down this week as non-stop transport blockades disrupted supplies, an executive with National Brokers Ltd said. Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 187.28 taka ($2.40) per kg, compared with 187.97 taka at the previous sale, he said. About 1.70 million kg was offered at the sole auction centre in Chittagong, of which 37 percent remained unsold. In the previous auction, about 1.73 million kg was offered, with nearly 37 percent remaining unsold. Tea production in Bangladesh rose 1.6 percent in 2013 to a record 63.5 million kg due to favourable weather but was still short of the domestic consumption of about 65 million kg. The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net importer of tea because of rising consumption. In April 2014, Bangladesh increased customs duty to 15 percent from 5 percent to discourage imports amid a drop in local prices due to ample supplies. Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens not quoted Medium Brokens 160-175 Small Brokens 180-190 Plain Brokens 100-110 FANNINGS Best Fannings 200-210 Good Fannings 190-200 Medium Fannings 170-185 Plain Fannings 100-110 DUST Pekoe Dust not quoted Red Dust 160-252 Dust 165-247 Churamoni Dust 175-257 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Sunil Nair)