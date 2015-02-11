Feb 11 Tea prices in Bangladesh declined for the
second straight week at a weekly auction on Tuesday due to
sluggish local demand amid political unrest that disrupted
supplies.
Bangladesh has been racked by political violence since
anti-government protests turned violent last month over a
disputed election a year ago.
More than 80 people have died and hundreds have been
injured, most of them in firebomb attacks on vehicles, amid a
violent nationwide transport blockade by the main opposition
party aimed at toppling the government.
Demand from local buyers was tepid as political violence and
uncertainties hurt business sentiment while tea volumes were
also down this week as non-stop transport blockades disrupted
supplies, an executive with National Brokers Ltd said.
Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 187.28 taka ($2.40) per
kg, compared with 187.97 taka at the previous sale, he said.
About 1.70 million kg was offered at the sole auction centre
in Chittagong, of which 37 percent remained unsold. In the
previous auction, about 1.73 million kg was offered, with nearly
37 percent remaining unsold.
Tea production in Bangladesh rose 1.6 percent in 2013 to a
record 63.5 million kg due to favourable weather but was still
short of the domestic consumption of about 65 million kg.
The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net
importer of tea because of rising consumption.
In April 2014, Bangladesh increased customs duty to 15
percent from 5 percent to discourage imports amid a drop in
local prices due to ample supplies.
Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are
in Bangladesh taka per kg.
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens not quoted
Medium Brokens 160-175
Small Brokens 180-190
Plain Brokens 100-110
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 200-210
Good Fannings 190-200
Medium Fannings 170-185
Plain Fannings 100-110
DUST
Pekoe Dust not quoted
Red Dust 160-252
Dust 165-247
Churamoni Dust 175-257
(Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Sunil Nair)