March 11 Tea prices in Bangladesh fell sharply at the weekly auction on Tuesday on tepid demand from local buyers despite a drop in supplies amid political turmoil. Bangladesh has been racked by political unrest since anti-government protests turned violent in January over a disputed election a year ago. More than 100 people have been killed and hundreds injured, most in petrol bomb attacks on vehicles, amid opposition transport blockades and strikes aimed at toppling the government. Overall, prices fell sharply even though supplies were much lower from last week amid non-stop transport blockades, an executive with National Brokers Ltd said. Demand from local buyers was also lukewarm as the continuing political uncertainty hurt business sentiment, he added. Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 152.29 taka ($1.95) per kg, compared with 174.89 taka at the previous sale, he said. About 1.07 million kg were offered at the sole auction centre in Chittagong, of which 26 percent remained unsold. In the previous auction, about 1.41 million kg were offered, with nearly 37 percent remaining unsold. Bangladesh's annual inflation rate rose in February, ending a declining trend since August, as renewed political unrest disrupted the country's supply chain, sending food and non-food prices higher despite a dip in global commodity prices. Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens not quoted Medium Brokens 140-170 Small Brokens 160-180 Plain Brokens 90-130 FANNINGS Best Fannings 200-220 Good Fannings 185-195 Medium Fannings 150-160 Plain Fannings 90-130 DUST Pekoe Dust not quoted Red Dust 145-250 Dust 150-220 Churamoni Dust 160-241 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Sunil Nair)