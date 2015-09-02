DHAKA, Sept 2 Tea prices in Bangladesh fell for a seventh straight week at the weekly auction on Tuesday with volumes at the highest in the season so far, but demand for quality leaf capped the slide. Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 185.62 taka ($2.4) per kg at the seventeenth auction of the current marketing season, down from 187.25 taka at the previous week's sale, an executive with National Brokers said. Strong demand for quality tea limited the fall in prices and sales were higher despite the latest offering being the largest of the season so far, the executive said. About 2.19 million kg were offered at the sole auction centre in Chittagong, of which 12 percent was unsold. In the previous auction, about 24 percent of the 2 million kg offered went unsold. The national budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year that started in July raised the regulatory duty on tea imports by 5 percent to discourage overseas buying. Tea prices fell sharply in the last marketing season on poor demand from local buyers as business sentiment was hit by renewed political unrest early this year that left more than 120 people dead and disrupted supplies. The country, however, has moved from being a net exporter to a net importer of tea due to rising consumption. Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in Bangladesh taka per kg): BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 181-184 Medium Brokens 182-184 Small Brokens 183-186 Plain Brokens 160-170 FANNINGS Best Fannings 186-188 Good Fannings 183-185 Medium Fannings 181-182 Plain Fannings 165-175 DUST Pekoe Dust not quoted Red Dust 170-217 Dust 175-210 Churamoni Dust 180-215 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Sunil Nair)