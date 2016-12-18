DHAKA Dec 18 Bangladesh's tea output in 2016 is
expected to hit a record 80 million kg from 66 million a year
earlier, the commerce minister said on Sunday, a volume that may
be big enough to make imports unnecessary.
The country became a net importer of tea after ranking as
the world's fifth-largest exporter in 1990s, due to a big
increase in domestic consumption.
"Tea production this year is likely to hit all-time high of
80 million kg," Tofail Ahmed, the minister, told reporters when
announcing a tea exposition on Jan. 12-14.
Domestic consumption has been rising by more than 3 percent
annually, in line with economic growth.
Bangladesh has imported tea mostly from India and Thailand,
market sources said.
Tea is sold at the country's sole auction center, in the
port city of Chittagong, where most of it is picked up by
domestic buyers.
Bangladesh also exports a small quantity, mainly to United
Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, where many Bangladeshis work.
